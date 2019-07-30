Cora Tuttle

AUBURN —Cora (Rowlison) Tuttle, 93, of Auburn, died Friday, July 26, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.

Diana Sleeper

AUBURN — Diana L. (McPheeters) Sleeper, 71 of Auburn, died Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett is handling arrangements.

Lenora Johnson

AUBURN — Lenora L. (Boger) Johnson, 91, of Auburn, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn handled arrangements.

Christine Wilhelm

WATERLOO — Christine A. (Karnes) Wilhelm, 59, of Waterloo, died Friday, July 19, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo is handling arrangements.

Nancy Lesiak

HUDSON — Nancy Lou (Wickerham) Lesiak, 83, of Hudson, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo handled arrangements.

Dortha Irven

ALBION — Dortha V. (Cook) Irven, 99, of Albion, died Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.

Margaret Keim

AVILLA — Margaret N. “Maggie” (Webb) Keim, 79, of Avilla, died Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Sheets and Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco handled arrangements.

Jean Conkle

HAMILTON — Jean M. (Carson) Conkle, 59, of Hamilton, died Sunday, July 21, 2019.

Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is handling arrangements.

Willis Hicks

ALBION — Willis Ray Hicks Sr., 72, of Albion, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is in charge of arrangements.

Lester Owens

ANGOLA — Lester Owens, 70, of Angola and formerly of Avilla died Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home of Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

Jerremmy Hall

KENDALLVILLE — Jerremmy Lee Hall, 20, of Kendallville, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville handled arrangements.

Susan James

AVILLA — Susan L. (Wuthrich) James, 74, of Avilla, died Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Norma Jones

KENDALLVILLE — Norma Jane (Ousley) Jones, 81, of Kendallville died Friday, July 19, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

