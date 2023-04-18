National Day of Prayer rally is May 4
To the editor:
“Pray fervently in righteousness and avail “James 5:16B.”
“The effective, fervent prayers of a righteous man avails much” — James 5:16B.
Let us join together for this important, nondenominational free event and pray together asking for God’s guidance and wisdom on the National Day of Prayer.
This important, free event is being held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Kruse Plaza, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn, — I-69, exit 326, west on C.R. 11A.
We will be blessed by the guest speaker, Andrew Foster, CEO and founder of Inspiration Ministries, and special music by Encore, Garrett High School’s show choir. Prayers will be given by pastors and community leaders for the many needs of our community, nation and world.
If possible, please bring non-perishable food, paper items, personal hygiene items (deodorant, body wash, toothpaste, etc.) or cleaning supplies for Inspiration Ministries.
Abraham Lincoln, quoted in 1863, still rings true: “It is the duty of nations, as well as of men to owe their dependence upon the over-ruling power of God, to confess their sins and transgressions to humble sorrow, yet with assured hope that genuine repentance will lead to mercy and pardon; and to recognize the sublime truth, announced in the holy scriptures and proven by all history that those nations only are blessed whose God is the Lord.”
Our founding fathers faithfully prayed and fasted for days for guidance and wisdom in forming our great nation. Not only on National Day of Prayer, but every day, let us pray for that continued wisdom for our leaders. Fervent prayer is the most powerful tool there is to cure the severe moral and social problems we have in our nation.
Hear us — Forgive us — Heal Us. God Bless America.
We are so blessed living in America, and we must work together as one nation under God to keep this a reality. Let us pray to spread love and respect for each other, starting in our homes, and to all those we meet in our daily lives.
Erma Casselman
coordinator
DeKalb County National Day of Prayer
Garrett
