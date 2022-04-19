Garrett VFW Post 1892
GARRETT — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Garrett Fraternal Order of Eagles 1357
GARRETT — The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1357 auxiliary, 220 S. Randolph St., will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Garrett American Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
The executive board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The general meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday. This will be the third nomination and election of officers.
An all-you-can-eat fish fry will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday. Kessler’s Kountry will provide musical entertainment.
Food will be available Friday, April 29. Kessler’s Kountry will provide musical entertainment.
