National Day of Prayer rally is May 6
AUBURN — The 2021 National Day of Prayer is planned for Thursday, May 6, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Kruse Plaza, on C.R. 11-A south of Auburn and west of Interstate 69, exit 326. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Micah Clark, executive director of American Family Association of Indiana. Special music will be presented by Jensen Snyder of Waterloo.
This year’s theme is “Love, Life and Liberty” from II Corinthians 3:17, which reads, “Now the Lord is Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is Liberty.”
Attendees will be screened before entering. Masks will be available and are recommended but not required. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the venue, organizers said.
Admission is free, but people attending are asked to donate a non-perishable food item or paper product.
