Varsity Girls Basketball
Kelham sets record in victory
CHURUBUSCO — Move over Brandi Dawson, there’s a new scoring leader at Garrett.
Senior Bailey Kelham went off for 30 points while teammates Aida Haynes and Maddy Schenkel also reached double figures as Garrett downed host Churubusco 62-40 in a Dec. 20 game.
In her big scoring night, Kelham surpassed Dawson, the previous scoring leader, who tallied 1,432 points in her Garrett career.
Kelham had a double-double, gathering 13 points and four steals to go with her point total. She was 10-of-12 at the free throw line, 7-of-10 on two-point shots and 2-of-7 on three-point attempts.
Haynes finished with 11 points and Schenkel added 10 in the win. Haynes netted three three-pointers and Schenkel had one.
Emma LaPato picked up five assists and two steals. Schenkel had four assists and Haynes had two. Kelsey Bergman had two steals and two blocked shots. Delaeni Hixson and Brooklyn Jacobs grabbed four rebounds each.
Sophomore Brooklyn Sinclair was the only Churubusco player in double figures with 18 points.
Garrett led 12-6 after the first and 33-17 at halftime. The Railroaders padded their lead with a 17-9 third quarter.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Garrett boys get into win column
BLUFFTON — It took two overtimes, but Garrett’s boys basketball team picked up its first victory of the 2022-2023 season Saturday, topping host Bluffton, 69-68.
Senior Kyle Smith led four Railroaders in double figures with 25 points. Junior Luke Coffman had 13 points, senior Tyler Gater had 12 and junior Drayton Myers picked up 10.
The Railroaders are 1-7 in all games this season.
The Tigers (1-5) led 12-11 after a quarter and 29-27 at halftime. Garrett held a 12-7 advantage in the third but Bluffton outscored its visitors 19-16 in the fourth.
Each team scored eight points in the first extra session. The Railroaders outscored the Tigers 6-5 in the second overtime.
Garrett will play East Noble at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 in the Max Platt Holiday Tournament in Kendallville. Fremont and John Glenn will meet in the second game. The consolation game tips off at 6 p.m., with the championship game at 7:45 p.m.
Varsity Wrestling
Garrett finishes 4-1 at Carroll Super Duals
HUNTERTOWN — Garrett’s wrestling team finished 4-1 at Saturday’s Carroll Super Duals.
The Railroaders’ only loss was to Jay County by a 48-23 score.
Garrett defeated Eastside 65-6, Churubusco 84-0, Bishop Dwenger 50-27 and East Noble 69-3.
Individual results of the Jay County match were not available.
Against the other four opponents, Kameron Baker (106 pounds) was 4-0, all by pin.
Carter Fielden (120), Hayden Brady (126), Xavier Nusbaum (132), James Orick-Maurer (145), Chase Leech (160), Lane Gibson (170), Jack O’Connor (195) and Marcellus McCormack (285) also won four matches.
In those matches, Fielden, Orick-Maurer, Leech, Gibson and O’Connor scored three pins.
Brady, Nusbaum and Gabe Baker (220) had two pins.
