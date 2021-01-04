GARRETT — A man who was found dead Dec. 29 along the CSX railroad tracks near the Taylor Road crossing in Garrett had been struck by a train, Indiana State Police said Monday.
The body of Michael Dale Griffith, 30, of Charleston, West Virginia, was discovered along the railroad tracks.
Griffith’s death has been ruled accidental. Police detectives have found no evidence at this time to suggest a crime had been committed.
In an autopsy, the cause of Griffith’s death was ruled to be the result of blunt-force trauma.
“In cooperation with CSX law enforcement, after reviewing the CSX train camera system — onboard camera for CSXT locomotive No. 4053 — detectives discovered that on Dec. 29, 2020, at 6:59 a.m., Michael Dale Griffith was struck by an eastbound CSX train at the Taylor Road rail crossing in Garrett,” state police said in a news release.
“Griffith was observed running northbound across the tracks, into the path of the eastbound train, which was traveling on the center track. At the time of the incident, the lights on the stop arm were functional, and the train’s horn sounded several times as it approached. The train speed was recorded as traveling at 50 mph, which is below the posted 60 mph for the this specific area,” police said.
“The operator of the CSX train reported to detectives that he did not observe Griffith, nor was he aware of striking anything. There were no other witnesses in the area at the time of the accident,” state police said. “Mr. Griffith’s body was not discovered until 2:35 p.m., when a passerby noticed the body and called the Garrett Police Department.”
