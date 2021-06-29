GARRETT — Bakers of all ages are invited to enter the 2021 Garrett Heritage Days baking contest on Sunday, July 4 at Eastside Park in Garrett.
This year’s sponsors are Mino’s II, Diederich Self Storage, Kelham Farms, Trademark Title, Alyssa Schendel Real Estate Group and Timmy’s Celebration Hall.
Contests will be held in six categories: fruit pies, cream pies, bar/drop cookies, muffins, kids under 12 and cakes/cupcakes.
The following list of rules will apply to this year’s contest:
• Recipes must accompany entry and be legible;
• Baked goods should be cool prior to the start of the contest;
• Bakers of all ages may enter any category;
• Containers will not be returned. Please use disposable dishes;
• Enter baked goods at Eastside Park (across from the school) between 12:30-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4; and
• Bakers are limited to one entry per category, but are encouraged to enter as many categories and desired.
There will be two pie categories: fruit pies and cream pies. Coolers will be available to maintain the integrity of pies. Pies will be judged on appearance, crust quality, filling and overall flavor. Pies may be a single or double pastry crust.
Those entering the cookie contest should submit 12 cookies of similar size on a disposable plate. In the muffin category, contestants should enter 12 standard-size muffins in a disposable container. People entering the cake/cupcake contest should enter the entire cake or 12 standard-size cupcakes.
The following prizes will be awarded in each category: first place, $50 certificate from sponsor; second place, $25 certificate from sponsor; and third place, $10 certificate from sponsor. Winners will be announced about 3 p.m. July 4.
An auction of baked goods will be held at 3 p.m. following the announcement of the contest winners and presentation of awards. Proceeds from the auction benefit the Heritage Days Committee.
