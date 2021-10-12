AUBURN — Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana will host a murder-mystery dinner theater, “Greased at the Diner,” from 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
The “suspects” feature Garrett High School drama students and other DeKalb, Noble and Steuben County residents.
It’s 1959 and the grand re-opening of Dino’s Diner, with Dino inviting friends and family to enjoy a private party. Everyone is ready for a good time, good food and good music. However, just as the party is getting in full swing, Dino is discovered dead in his office. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite 1950s attire. Dinner will be catered by Dutch Heritage, along with a cash bar.
Tickets can be purchased for $50 by visiting hfhnei.com, emailing reservations to mstanley@hfhnei.org, calling 925-2508 or stopping at Habitat’s office located inside the Auburn PNC Bank at 101 N. Main St., Auburn, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.