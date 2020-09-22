Class of 1959 meets
for breakfast
GARRETT — Eight members of the Garrett High School Class of 1959 met for their third Friday breakfast at T&R Junction on Sept. 18.
Attending were Butch Simon, Jerry Houlton, Larry Funk, Rodney Kneisley, John Hile, John Hutton, Jolly Chisholm and Aaron Smith.
The next breakfast will be at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at T&R Junction.
