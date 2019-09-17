GARRETT — Indiana Artisan is the state’s official designation for artwork of the highest caliber. Individual artists Daren Redman and Wayne Gaydos have both met the criterion of this group and have been designated Indiana Artisans.
Both artists will be featured in a new exhibit at the Garrett Museum of Art beginning with an opening reception on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 608 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display through Sunday, Oct. 20 at 100 S. Randolph St. in downtown Garrett.
Redman’s art medium is the quilt made from hand-dyed fabrics, representing abstract landscapes in the textiles. Nature and her travels are recurring themes in her work. She believes the simple quilt lines calm the boisterous piecing and do not distract from the colors in her compositions.
She was bestowed with the Indiana Governor’s Arts Award in 2016, been an artist in residence at Grand Canyon National Park and has been part of numerous group and solo shows in Indiana. Her public art can be seen at Indiana Artisan Gallery in Carmel, Brown County Historical Society and various other venues around the state. This year, her textile work was chosen to hang in downtown Indianapolis by the Arts Council of Indianapolis as the official Indy 500 Welcome Race Fans piece of artwork. Educated at the University of Kentucky and University of Tennessee, her work is of particular importance to the Hoosier state. Redman resides in Nashville, Indiana, a historic artist community.
Wayne Gaydos is a luthier, a builder of string instruments. He uses Indiana hardwoods such as maple, cherry, ash and sycamore for crafting dulcimers, psalteries, harps and mandolins. Every instrument is natural wood with many coats of hand rubbed finishes applied to allow the wood’s true colors, grain and depth of wood to show through. Gaydos is motivated by the sound each instrument makes and that is why he has continued his art for more than four decades.
Raised in Cleveland, Ohio, his father taught him master woodworking. After living 30 years in the west, he moved to Farmland, Indiana 16 years ago. His instruments have won awards at Renaissance fairs, music festivals and art shows. His works can be seen at both Indiana Artisan retail stores in French Lick and in Carmel Arts and Design District. His work has appeared in shows in Ohio, Utah, New Mexico and California. His retired professional career was in the computer software business, but his love for woodworking has always been his second real career.
Multi-disciplinary photographer/artist
also featured
Daniel Dienelt is a deaf, multi-disciplinary photographer/artist who resides in Fort Wayne. He employs the use of photographic equipment and unusual mediums to hear instead of using a hearing aid to capture environmental and atmospheric sounds. Dienelt has been involved in the art community for 20-plus years. Art for him is communication to the non-existing world that he does not have any longer.
His “Innocence of Transgressions” photography series explores our psychological response to our natural environment and will be shown along with other various works. His work has been in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in a site-specific installation at the Urban Institute of Contemporary Art and shown at Artlink and various other galleries in Fort Wayne.
Commissioned painting to be unveiled
The Garrett Museum of Art will also unveil an original oil painting, “Garrett Interurban Train Station” on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 6:30 p.m.
Indiana artist Fred Doloresco, an impressionist/realist plein-air and studio oil painter, was commissioned to paint a realistic work of the Garrett interurban station which will hang in the Garrett Museum of Art.
The artist will be in attendance that evening to explain his vision of the painting as it unfolded. The unveiling of the artwork is a free public event.
Museum hours are Friday 5-8 p.m., Saturday 4-7 p.m., and Sunday 1-4 p.m. Other times by appointment. 260-704-5400. People can visit garrettmuseumofart.org for more information.
