GARRETT — School and community organizations presented scholarships to Garrett High School seniors during an awards program Thursday in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium watched by the entire student body and guests.
Andrew Molargik ranks as the valedictorian of the senior class with the highest grade-point average. Aida Haynes is the salutatorian with the second-highest average.
The top 10 seniors were revealed during the program. Each was presented with a MacBook Air laptop for their accomplishments. In addition to Molargik and Haynes, they include Dominic Zimmerman, Bryson Hickman, Bree McComb, Konner DeWitt, Lydia Owen, Ashlynn Mossberger, Hanna Edsall and Kyle Smith.
Prestigious awards for citizenship went to Jack O’Connor and Morgan Thrush. O’Connor and Thrush placed a star on a traditional banner to represent the school’s 139th graduating class. Classmates vote on the winners, from nominations by staff members for students displaying service, dedication and loyalty to school and the community.
Thousands in scholarships and awards were announced during the program. Major local scholarship winners are listed with sponsors:
• American Legion Post 178 Auxiliary ($500) — Andrew Molargik, Olivia Thomas, Katherine Blessinger, Laney Miller, Bryson Hickman and Jacob Molargik.
• American Legion Post 178 Aaron Scisinger Sholarship ($1,000) — Olivia Thomas, Katherine Blessinger, Jessica Culbertson and Peyton Simmons.
• Sons of the American Legion 178 ($1,000) — Bryson Hickman, Andrew Molargik and Jacob Molargik.
• Brian Wallace Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Katherine Blessinger.
• Cooperative Education ($250) — Emily Boger.
• Diederich Self Storage ($1,000) — Abigail Shirk
• Earl and Marie Schulthess ($1,000 per semester, up to eight semesters) — Samantha Cook.
• Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Automotive Scholarship ($1,500) — Carson Culler.
• Carol L. Hill Memorial Scholarship ($300) — Andrew Molargik.
• Chuck Fifer Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Andrew Molargik.
• Dr. James Spink Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) — Bree McComb.
• Jon Thomas Smith Memorial Vocational Scholarship ($5,000 over four years) — Carson Culler.
• Lukas Rieke Memorial ($1,000) — Carson Culler.
• Robert and Virginia White ($3,000 over four years) — Aida Haynes.
• Sarah Eldridge Memorial ($5,000 over four years) — Aida Haynes and Andrew Molargik.
• Warren G. Sunday Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) — Aida Haynes.
• Winifred Peters Scholarship ($350) — Samantha Leichty.
• Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Eagles 1357 Scholarship ($1,000) — Katherine Blessinger.
• Friends of Garrett High School Golf ($500) — Laney Miller.
• Garrett School’s Alumni Association ($2,000) — Konner DeWitt, Laney Miller and Jack O’Connor.
• Garrett Youth Baseball ($250) — Jacob Molargik and Peyton Simmons.
• FFA Service Scholarship ($250) — Laney Miller and Katherine Lewis.
• Garrett Football Boosters ($250) — Jack O’Connor and Kyle Smith.
• Garrett Rotary Club ($1,000) — Olivia Thomas, Bailey Kelham, Isabel Fielden and Konner DeWitt.
• Garrett State Bank ($1,500 per year, up to four years) — Olivia Thomas.
• Garrett Wrestling Boosters ($250) —Hunter Walden.
• Garrett Youth Soccer ($250) — Abigail Shirk and McKenna Lantz.
• Hammond Family Scholarship ($750) — Andrew Molargik
• National Honor Society Leadership Awards ($400) — Andrew Molargik (scholarship), Samantha Cook (service), Morgan Thrush (leadership) and Lydia Owen (character).
• James C. Herzer Athletic Scholarship ($500) — Bailey Kelham.
• James Foundation four-year award ($5,000 per year, up to four years) — Cody Bickley.
• J.E. Ober Retired Teachers ($500) — Olivia Thomas.
• John D. Moats Memorial Golf Scholarship ($500) — Jessica Culbertson and Laney Miller.
• Layton A. Casselman Scholarship ($250) — Hailey Reynolds.
• Media Talbert Memorial ($500) — Aida Haynes and Lydia Owen.
• Hope Weilert Scholarship ($1,000) — Aida Haynes.
• Noble County Pork Producers Scholarship ($500) — Bree McComb.
• Noble REMC Scholarship ($1,000) — Bree McComb
• Miller’s Merry Manor ($1,000) — Samantha Cook.
• Nucor Building Systems ($4,000/year for four years) — Olivia Thomas.
• Psi Iota Xi Sorority ($500) — Micah Carlson, Katherine Blessinger and Bryson Hickman.
• Railway Cafe — ($250) — Micah Carlson, Konner DeWitt Tyler Gater, Aida Haynes, Katherine Lewis and Laney Miller.
• Student Council Leadership ($500) — Lydia Owen.
• Student Council Leadership ($250), Isabel Fielden.
• American Red Cross ($250) — Jessica Culbertson and Maggie Woodward.
• Tri Kappa Sorority Scholarships ($500) — Jonas Stickler (fine arts); Bree McComb (health care) and Emily Boger (health care).
• Visual Arts Scholarship ($250) — Katherine Blessinger.
• Find Your “Why” Jacob Clifford Memorial ($1,000) — Morgan Thrush.
Officers for the Class of 2023 are President Landon Davis, Vice President Lydia Owen, Secretary Maggie Woodward and Treasurer Konner DeWitt.
A student-led baccalaureate service begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 2 in the Performing Arts Center. Graduation will follow at 8 p.m. in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.