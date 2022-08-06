GARRETT — An effort to beautify downtown Garrett while honoring its military heroes will be on display in the spring.
“It’s all about pride and patriotism,” said organizer Julie Faulkner about the Hometown Heroes banners that will line the streets of town.
After seeing similar displays in area communities, Faulkner received an enthusiastic response from the Garrett Garden Club about sponsoring the program to honor men and women from the Garrett community, living or deceased, who have served in the military. Proceeds from the sale of the banners will help the local club that has suffered fundraising losses due to COVID for the past two years.
Each 4-foot-by-2-foot, heavy-duty, non-fading vinyl banner features a photo and name of military veterans and members, living or deceased. So far, 30 banners have been sold, enough to fill downtown from Yoder Ford to the Garrett Public Library. One is from as early as the Civil War along with a few from World War I and World War II, according to Faulkner.
Forms are available at City Hall, on the Garden Club’s Facebook page or at the Garrett American Legion post. Cost is $125 each. People can submit a copy only of an original 5x7 or 8x10-inch photo of their family member for the project. Computer printed copies will not be not accepted. Photos, payment and completed order forms can be dropped off at City Hall or mailed to Hometown Heroes, 1686 C.R. 48, Garrett, IN 46738. MJS Apparel is handling the printing of the banners.
“This fundraiser is a wonderful way to honor past and present military people from our community. At the same time, it supports the Garrett Garden Club to not only provide flowers downtown but to financially support nonprofit organizations that help so many residents,” said Garrett Garden Club President Anisa Reese.
Faulkner said the goal is to have 100 banners along the street from The Blue Moon at S.R. 8 to Miller’s Merry Manor on the south edge of town. The banners will be assigned to poles on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Leave it to me, I count poles,” Faulkner said of the number of available poles in town. The banners will be installed on the poles by city crews.
She would also like to include banners of recent graduates who are in the military to display around the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school property.
With a deadline of Dec. 31 for the first phase, plans are to have the banners flying from April to November in both 2023 and 2024, after which they will be returned to the family who sponsored the banner. Seasonal banners will be flown over the Christmas holidays.
Similar programs have been introduced in other northeast Indiana communities such as Huntertown, Avilla, Hamilton, Fremont and Orland. Faulkner credits the Huntertown town manager for guiding her in the local effort.
Looking forward to phase two, teachers, emergency responders, farmers and other civic individuals — anyone who is a hero is someone’s eyes from the community — will be featured.
“I really can’t wait until I can see people’s faces and family smiles,” said Faulkner of the opening in April. “I can them envision all the way down Randolph Street.”
Faulkner’s late father, Bob Parker, who joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 16, will be among those heroes honored on a banner.
