GARRETT — Garrett firefighters contained fire damage to one room of a South Peters Street home Friday afternoon.
The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in nature, Garrett Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser said.
Firefighters were summoned to the Allen Collins residence, 412 S. Peters St., at 1:32 p.m., and arrived five minutes later to find light smoke coming from the eaves and second floor area, Werkheiser said.
Collins, the only person home at the time of the fire, was outside when he smelled smoke and called 911. The home is owned by Zuehsow Properties LLC, Werkheiser said.
Firefighters initially had issues locating the fire, but were able to contain it to the bedroom and its contents, he said. The situation was under control in about 15 minutes, but firefighters remained on the scene for nearly two hours.
The entire second floor sustained smoke damage, but fire and water damage was contained to the bedroom, Werkheiser added.
Auburn and Corunna firefighters responded to the scene, while LaOtto firefighters covered Garrett's station. A Parkview DeKalb EMS ambulance, Garrett Police and the American Red Cross assisted at the scene.
