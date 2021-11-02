GARRETT — When Richard Teets’ son Christopher began working at Alliance Industries in Garrett seven years ago, he asked director Lili Hand what would it take for the workshop to grow.
More customers? No. More employees? No.
More space, Hand answered.
“Here we are, and she has been working on it ever since,” Teets said at the Oct. 26 groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion project that will add about 4,500 square feet of space to the facility.
The building addition will be located on an empty lot behind the current site, donated by Mossberg Industries.
Teets thanked the board for the courage to move forward with the project.
“Like all parents and guardians, we are extremely thankful for the vocational and social skills that the employees learn at Alliance,” Teets said. “We are also aware there are many individuals with developmental disabilities who lack employment opportunities.”
Hand thanked him for helping make the expansion dream come true.
The project has the capability to allow Alliance Industries to grow its workforce to about 60 employees. Currently, 37 are employed at the workshop from all over the county, from as young as age 16 to the workshop’s oldest employee at 72 years old.
With the addition, Alliance Industries will also be able to provide different life-skill programs.
Alliance Industries board resident Don Chaffin offered an invocation and opening remarks.
“Every day, I see the dignity of work empower Alliance Industries employees with purpose and self-esteem,” he stated. “When it comes to dedication, determination and the joy of accomplishment and price of ownership in their work, I can report to you that there are not any disabled employees that work here. They are capable and dependable individuals.
“Today’s ceremony is an empowerment for the opportunities we have envisioned for the future,” Chaffin added.
“We can’t thank you enough for believing and supporting in our mission,” Hand told dozens of people who attended the ceremony.
She recognized business partners Rieke Corporation, Dekko, SCP Limited, ZF Active Safety US Inc. and Eaton Corporation through its South Carolina plant.
Associated project support includes contractor Dave DeKoninck of DDK Construction Inc., architect Brent Burris of Service Design Associates, James S. Khorshid, owner of JDBLM LLC, who donated the land, Anton King from the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership and Garrett State Bank.
Alliance Industries does not receive any state or federal funds. It relies on grants, donations and fundraising. The organization receives funding from United Way and the DeKalb County Commissioners. It also has an endowment fund with the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
A capital campaign to reach a goal of $500,000 has been launched to fund the project. People can donate through Alliance Industry’s website at allianceindustries.org, or by sending a check to Alliance Industries, 901 E. Quincy St., Garrett, IN 46738, note capital campaign in the memo. People can call 357-5595 with any questions.
With utility work and plan submittal to the state for approval, work should begin in early spring, Hand said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.