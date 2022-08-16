GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett, is hosting JAM Family Fun Month this August.
All events are hosted at the JAM Center and are free to members and $5 for nonmembers.
Grab your friends and have some fun with open volleyball every Monday 6:30-7:45 p.m.
On Tuesdays — Aug. 16 and Aug. 23 — there will be a pickleball for adults. A doubles tournament is from 6-8 p.m. Teams will have half an hour to complete their game. The overall winner of the tournament will receive a half-gallon jar of pickles. This event is for those ages 18 and older.
On Fridays — Aug. 19 and Aug. 26 — there will be a senior pickleball tournament for ages 55 and older. The format will be the same as the pickleball for adults tournament, with teams having 30 minutes to complete their game. The tournament winner receiving a half-gallon jar of pickles.
From 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, there will be learn to play euchre event. Open to all ages, this will give the public the opportunity to learn to play one of the Midwest’s favorite card games.
For more information on any of these activities or to register, stop by the JAM Center or call the welcome center.
