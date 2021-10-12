Encore to host fundraiser crop
GARRETT — Garrett High School's show choir, Encore, is hosting a fundraiser crop event that will include scrapbooks, paper crafts, good food, music and live performances.
The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 in the Garrett High School cafeteria, 801 E. Houston St.
Tickets are $35 for all day or $17.50 for a half day. This event raises funds for the show choir’s budget needs.
There will be breakfast, lunch, dinner, live performances, door prizes and raffle items.
