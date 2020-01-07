Tickets available for
JAM Center’s Gala
GARRETT — Tickets are available for the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center’s Winter Gala Benefit dinner and auction.
The event takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St.
Tickets are $40 per person or $70 per couple and include appetizers and the meal.
Tickets may be purchased at the JAM Center or online at myjamcenter.org.
Blood drive set
for Jan. 14
GARRETT — The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Group Dekko, 2505 Dekko Drive, Garrett.
To schedule an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
S.A.L. plans dinner
GARRETT — Sons of the American Legion of Garrett Post 178 will serve broasted chicken from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday.
Music will be provided by Russ Chandler. The legion post is located at 515 W. Fifth Ave.
Garrett Eagles offering free jukebox night
GARRETT — The Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., is offering a free jukebox night from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday.
VFW hosting fish fry
GARRETT — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., will host a fish fry with serving beginning at noon Sunday, Jan. 12. Cost is $10.
Legion executive
board to meet Jan. 15
GARRETT — The Garrett American Legion executive board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. A general meeting will take place at 7 p.m.
Garrett Eagles offering
free jukebox night
GARRETT — The Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., is offering a free jukebox night from 8-11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17.
