GARRETT — Five members of Garrett’s baseball team and three softball players received recognition from Northeast Corner Conference coaches in their respective sports.
Juniors Graham Kelham and Trey Richards and senior Gage Smith were first-team All-NECC baseball selections. Freshman Luke Holcomb and junior Kail Baughman received honorable mention.
The Railroaders finished 18-9 in all games.
For softball, senior Hallie McCoy was a first-team All-NECC selection. Junior Kaitlyn Bergman and senior Sheri Boucher received honorable mention.
Smith, who has signed to play baseball at Ivy Tech Community College, appeared in 52 innings, striking out 93 while walking 21 batters. He was 6-2 in all games with a 1.48 earned run average.
At the plate, Smith led the Railroaders with a .350 batting average with 28 hits, seven doubles, three home runs and 25 runs batted in.
Kelham finished 4-1 with a 4.06 ERA. He struck out 49 batters and walked 17.
Kelham batted .321 with 26 hits, including nine doubles. He scored 24 times and drove in 11. Kelham led the Railroaders with 16 stolen bases.
Richards batted .276 with 21 hits, including four doubles. He scored 22 times and drove in nine runs.
Baughman batted .206, with six doubles, a triple and a home run among his 14 hits. He scored nine times and drove in 13. On the mound, he was 1-2 with a 3.99 ERA and 48 strikeouts.
Holcomb was 4-2 on the mound with a 3.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts. At the plate, he batted .312 with 25 hits, including three doubles. Holcomb scored 15 runs and drove in 13.
All-NECC Baseball Team
First Team
Angola: Tucker Hasselman and Zak Hill.
Central Noble: Jaxon Copas, Dylan Eggl and Will Hoover.
Churubusco: Seth Abel, Brayten Gordon and Evan Snyder.
Eastside: Dylan Hertig, Wade Miller, Caleb Vanover and Owen Willard.
Fairfield: Alec Hershberger, Owen Miller and Michael Slabaugh.
Fremont: Ethan Bock, Kameron Colclasure, Nick Miller and Gabel Pentecost.
Garrett: Graham Kelham, Trey Richards and Gage Smith.
Lakeland: Brayden Bontrager and Colton Isaacs.
Prairie Heights: Hunter Allen and Seth Troyer.
Westview: Ben Byrkett and Braden Kauffman.
Honorable Mention
Central Noble: Sawyer Yoder.
Eastside: Jack Buchanan and Hayden Gardner.
Garrett: Kail Baughman and Luke Holcomb.
Prairie Heights: Cam Hall and Sam Levitz.
West Noble: Chastin Lang.
Westview: Nick Mortrud.
All-NECC Softball Team
First Team
Angola: Adi Campagna and Harper Henney
Central Noble: Jenica Berkes, Bridgette Gray and Casey Hunter.
Churubusco: Mariah Hosted.
Eastside: Skyelar Kessler, Jayci Kitchen and Grace McClain.
Fairfield: Kayla Miller, Brooke Sanchez, Mackayla Stutsman and Sydney Stutsman.
Fremont: Eva Foulk.
Garrett: Hallie McCoy.
Lakeland: Keirstin Roose.
Prairie Heights: Kalli Aaron, Lillie Booher and Bre Walter.
West Noble: Kacee Click, Taytlynn Forrer and Tori Franklin.
Westview: Alexys Antal, Addie Bender and Bri Caldwell.
Honorable Mention
Angola: Alyssa Kyle and Hailey Weisenauer.
Central Noble: Emma Marker and Bree Waikel.
Churubusco: Ashlyn Erwin and Kasey Snyder.
Eastside: Ryleigh Howe.
Fairfield: Makenna Steele.
Fremont: Kate Gannon and Jada Rhonehouse.
Garrett: Kaitlyn Bergman and Sheri Boucher.
Lakeland: Kaitlyn Keck.
Prairie Heights: Kiana Allshouse.
Westview: Savana Strater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.