Arrested in Noble County
Lacie D. Lambright, 36, of the 200 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. May 9 by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ethan P. Lash Parr, 21, of the 800 block of C.R. 9A, Corunna, was arrested at 10:06 a.m. May 9 by Indiana State Police on a charge of reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jerry B. Horn, 39, of the 900 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:46 a.m. May 12 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Antonio Ray, 20, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 1 p.m. May 5 by Auburn Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nathan Mumma, 22, of the 300 block of West 11th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:15 a.m. May 6 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony.
Terry Bailey, 48, of the 300 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was arrested at 1:16 p.m. May 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging theft, a Level 6 felony.
Sandra Yanez Perez, 44, of the 2800 block of New Haven Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. May 6 by Butler Police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Parker Schilling, 23, of the 700 block of South Center Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. May 7 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kyle Allen, 34, of the 100 block of South Park Lane, Butler, was arrested at 6:41 p.m. May 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Garrick Truelove, 32, of the 200 block of South Elm Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. May 8 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Adam Weimer, 30, of the 20 block of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 8:23 p.m. May 8 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jeffrey Sipe, 19, of the 300 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was arrested at 10:54 p.m. May 11 by Butler Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
