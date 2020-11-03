GARRETT — Six Garrett players have been named to the All-Northeast Corner Conference Big Division team.
Three more Railroaders received honorable mention.
Selections were made by conference coaches last week.
Seniors Kolin Cope, Zak Klopfenstein and Seth VanWagner and juniors Joel Barkey, Jaxson Nodine and Trey Richards were first-team selections.
Barkey and Nodine were selected as defensive and offensive linemen, respectively.
Cope, selected as a running back, finished with 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns on 177 rushing attempts.
VanWagner was picked as a linebacker. He led the team with 84 total tackles — 31 solos and 53 assists — to go with one sack.
Richards, selected as a defensive back, finished with 71 total tackles — 28 solos and 43 assists. He had one interception, deflected three passes and caused three fumbles.
Klopfenstein, selected as a kicker, converted 12-of-13 extra-point attempts and one field goal for Garrett.
Freshman Aaden Lytle and juniors Zack Warfield and Mark William received honorable mention.
As the team’s quarterback, Lytle completed 62-of-122 passes for 540 yards and three touchdowns. He ran 81 times for 157 yards and two scores.
William made 66 total tackles — 18 solos and 48 assists — to go with one sack, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Warfield made 12 total tackles. He picked off two passes and deflected four others.
NECC Big Division champion Fairfield had nine first-team selections, while two more received honorable mention.
Angola had six first-team picks. Lakeland had three first-team selections and West Noble had two.
Eastside had 15 first-team selections to the Small Division team, with one receiving honorable mention.
Fremont had four All-NECC first-team selections and three receiving honorable mention.
Central Noble had three first-team picks and two receiving honorable mention. Churubusco had three first-team selections. Prairie Heights had one first-team and one honorable mention selection.
