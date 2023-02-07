Boys Basketball
Garrett boys drop pair of road games
GARRETT — Garrett’s boys basketball team lost a pair of road games last week.
Thursday, Garrett made the long trek to Benton and dropped a Northeast Corner Conference contest to Fairfield 66-43.
The Falcons led 25-16 after a quarter and built it to 35-23 by halftime. Fairfield outscored Garrett 31-20 in the second half.
Drayton Myers led the Railroaders with 20 points. Parker Reed had eight points and Jaxon Robinson added five.
Kyle Smith had four points. Konner DeWitt, Tyler Gater and David Westropp had two each.
Fairfield is 4-12 in all games and 3-4 in the NECC.
Saturday, the Railroaders made another long drive, losing to host Whitko 53-44 in South Whitley.
The Wildcats led 10-8 after a quarter and 26-17 at halftime. Whitko extended its lead to 43-24 with eight minutes to play.
The Railroaders had their best offensive quarter of the night, outscoring the Wildcats 20-10, but it wasn’t enough.
Scoring was not available for Garrett.
Whitko (4-12) put three in double figures, led by senior Brent Bowers and sophomore Riley Harman, who scored 16 points each. Junior Kyler Krull picked up 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats.
The Railroaders are 4-14 in all games and 0-7 in NECC play. Garrett hosts Eastside Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.