GARRETT — A Garrett man was arrested Thursday on felony burglary and theft charges by the Garrett Police Department in connection with a missing off-road sport utility vehicle from a garage at the Garrett Boys Baseball garage at 1300 S. Cowen St. in Feick Park.
Dakota Ray Kemp, 19, of the 700 block of C.R. 48, was found with the stolen Honda four-wheeler in the 4900 block of C.R. 7, just west of the park, police said. The vehicle is owned by the Garrett Boys Baseball league.
Garrett police responded to a call about 8:35 a.m. Thursday morning that the garage door had been forcibly opened and the vehicle was missing, according to reports.
Around 2:45 p.m., the off-road vehicle was recovered with Kemp on scene on C.R. 7. During the investigation, Kemp reportedly admitted to breaking into the garage and stealing the vehicle. He was arrested and transported to the DeKalb County Jail on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony, and theft, a level 6 felony.
Police credited the community and social media in helping to find the four-wheeler.
