To the editor:
The GHS After-Prom Committee held this event in Batemen Gym on Saturday, April 30-Sunday, May 1 for over 176 students.
Over 55 prizes, all valued at more than $50, were awarded to students after they earned tickets at the Casino Theme Event for playing games during the night. They enjoyed a variety of games and activities until the drawing of prizes.
Thank you to our donors who gave items for prizes: Garrett Bowl Family, Bill Yoder Ford, ACD Museum, Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett State Bank, FWMO, Church at Garrett, Kim’s Korner, The Blue Moon, Tri Kappa, Griffith Rubber, Kelham Farms, Wenco Management LLC, Graphic Packaging, Westwood Car Wash, B&B Janitorial Service, 3 Rivers, Walmart, Edward Jones, The JAM Center, Hicksville Bank, Half Price Books, Alpha Rho Chapter Psi Iota, Mad Anthony’s, Orthodontics by Thompson P.C., YMCA of DeKalb County Inc., Best Deal, Subway of Garrett, Subway of Auburn, Nucor Building Systems, St. James Restaurant, Bagger Dave’s, Parker Service Inc., Brinkerhoff & Brinkerhoff, Harbor Freight, Walmart of Lima Road, Jimmy Johns of Auburn, City of Garrett, Edward Jones, Taco Bell, Pizza Forum, Cracker Barrel, NCG, Ace Hardware, American Legion Auxiliary unit, Therma-Tru, Campbell & Fetter, ProFed Bank, Five Lakes Coffee, Garrett Hardware, Garrett Pizza Hut, The Italian Grille, Salvatori’s, Pizza King, Papa Johns, The Flower Pot, The Grind, Jamie Freeze and Flagstar Bank, Dave Clark, Beacon Credit Union, Miller’s Supermarket, 9th Street Brew and many, many more!
We were so blessed to have food donated by Timmy’s Pizza, High’s BBQ, Zianos on Dupont Road, a cookie platter from Auburn Subway, and MaryAnne’s Cupcakes that fed our students all night!
Without the support of some amazing community members, we would not be able to keep our students safe on a night historically known for tragedy. Thank you for making this event a success!
Jennifer Fisher-Ponko
Garrett After-Prom Committee
