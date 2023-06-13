GARRETT — Garrett Common Council members questioned the proposed purchase of a new ladder truck for the fire department, with a cost that has risen exponentially from about $1.2 million a couple of years ago to $2.3 million.
The discussion took place at the council’s June 6 meeting.
The vehicle under consideration would be equipped with rear steering and a 100-foot aerial ladder. It is the only model that fits the specs provided by the department and would take about 40 months to build, according to Assistant Fire Chief Doug Castator. The department is working to replace a 1972 American LaFrance fire truck currently in use.
When Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser asked the council regarding a funding application for the purchase, council members and the city’s financial consultant Greg Guerrettaz agreed that the cost needs to be revisited.
“At $2.4 million, we need to go back and look at the numbers and affordability issue,” Guerrettaz said, who was attending the meeting virtually regarding another matter.
The Common Council handles funding but not what to buy, according to City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff. The Board of Works comes up with the plan moving forward.
“The Board of Works needs to hear from the fire department,” Brinkerhoff said. “Your role is to balance the budget and you are talking big numbers.”
Werkheiser said he didn’t disagree the cost was high for the truck, and that the vehicle might not be used as much as an engine or grass buggy would, “but we need to move forward,” he said of the two years the project has been discussed.
“If council won’t fund it, why get quotes?” Councilman Dave Demske asked. With the recent population growth in Garrett, Demske suggested a strategic plan first be put into place for the fire department.
“I think if it was just a vehicle, we wouldn’t be where we’re at. I’ve heard of a full-time department and also a new station.
I think they are valid points. We are not just talking about a truck replacement or vehicle replacement. We are actually talking about the future of the Garrett Fire Department and what’s best as the community grows,” Demske said.
“I don’t understand why you are so focused on a quint when we have one five minutes away (in Auburn) and they have a full-time fire department,” Mayor Todd Fiandt said. He noted reports from the Garrett department showed a response time a bit over four minutes.
Fiandt also remarked that when vehicles are not used, maintenance issues arise.
“I want what’s best for the citizens. Boy, that’s a lot of money,” he said. “Do we really want to go with that kind of money if we can get somebody that’s five minutes away? It’s a tough question.”
“As we look at the past two years, how many homes have been built and what has happened in the community — a lot has changed since we have done it,” Demske said, agreeing with Fiandt that he wants to make the best use of taxpayer money. “I want to be sure to put the correct steps in place.”
“Volunteer fire departments are not what they used to be. They are first responders, they respond to everything,” noting a variety of response over the past two years to a lot of things at a lot of times, Demske said.
“I guess that was where I was thinking — what is the best strategic thing to look at this for, not necessarily let’s replace a vehicle,” he continued. “What’s the best long-term situation for our fire territory? I know we need to make a decision, but I think we are doing a good job asking a lot of questions and try doing it in an intelligent manner.”
“You guys are all doing an outstanding job and are well known throughout this area as a fire department,” Fiandt said. “But we also have to think about the taxpayers, and if you can buy a pumper from this same company for $1 million, versus a 38-40 months at $2.3 million, plus this is the only bid you got for this thing because the specs were written up that will only fit this truck because of the turning radius.”
He asked Castator if they had gotten prices on other types of vehicles.
“You didn’t get any other costs? No ball park figures?” the mayor asked.
Castator said two years ago, the price difference between the Pierce model was $100,000 more but felt the quality difference was well worth it. The price has gone up $600,000 in the past two years.
“Sure, I can crunch numbers, and we can figure out how to finance it, but these numbers have what I would call a restraining order on how we move forward from here. I think you need someone who can lay this plan out for you,” Guerrettaz said. “I’ve seen it done. It may take a little time.”
Castator said features on the proposed truck would allow for sharper turns than current trucks, and asked if he would prefer a new building five-times larger, Castator said he would still buy a ladder truck.
Council member Bobby Diederich also asked if they had asked for specs for an alternative type of vehicle, such as a pumper truck.
“I feel at times we keep putting your off,” Diederich said of the time span since the request began. Diederich said he has spoken with 20-30 people “and not one of them was in favor of a $2.3 million on ladder truck. These were different people. People who live in our city here.
“I personally would like to see you guys come up with a plan. First of all, if an emergency is in order, get this pumper replaced; 47 years old. It needs replaced, we know that. Do that first.
“Second, let’s talk about the future. Where is this second fire station is going to be, how big it’s going to be? But let’s get the plan going where you get the future fire station you desperately need, This one was pretty much outgrown when it was finished,” he said.
Fiandt asked Castator get a quote for a pumper truck to replace the current truck, and “then give the taxpayers a good reason to why you want to spend the $2.3 million on the other, in order to give taxpayers a comparison to help decide, because it’s their safety we are looking at.”
Guerrettaz said he feels the city should still be working on an assessment plan with someone who has done similar work with other municipalities in fire protection. Wxerkheiser asked to meet with Guerrettaz apart from the open meeting to discuss all the options brought up by Demske.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.