Varsity Cross Country
Garrett runners compete at New Haven
HUNTINGTON — Garrett’s boys finished fifth and the Railroader girls were ninth at the New Haven Classic at Huntington University Saturday.
West Noble’s Grant Flora was the top area finisher, winning the boys AA race in a time of 16:46.90. In the same race, Garrett’s Tanner McMain placed 11th in 17:45.60.
Luke Coffman finished in 20th for the Railroaders at 18:07.80. He was followed by teammate Gavin Weller in 21st at 18:09.00. Malachi Malcolm (18:46.50) finished in 43rd and Nathan Presswood (19:04.50) was 55th.
Landon Davis was 79th. Keegan Angel was 116th. Parker Reed was 132nd. Holden Bowser was 133rd. David Kueber was 159th.
Connor Brown was 165th. Tyler Gater was 196th. Damian Castro was 208th. Andrew Molargik was 212th. Tatenur Woolard was 215th.
In the boys A race, Westview’s Lyndon Miller came in fourth place at 17:48.1, and his teammate Kayden Moore finished in 11th at 18:07.9.
Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong placed fourth in the girls AA race in 20:33.00. Makenna Malcolm finished in 26th at 22:32.4 for the Railroaders.
Addison Ebert (24:23.00) was 64th. Samantha Liechty (25:13.60) was 88th. Brooklyn Jacobs (26:38.10) was 123rd.
Ayla Gilbert was 139th. Aida Haynes was 144th. Alli O’Connor was 153rd.
Varsity Soccer
Garrett teams learn sectional foes
INDIANAPOLIS — Garrett’s boys and girls soccer teams will play the opening matches of their respective sectionals.
The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced pairings Sunday for all 96 sectionals — 48 boys and 48 girls — across three classes.
Sectional matches will be played Oct. 4-9.
The Railroader boys will face defending champion NorthWood in the first match of the six-team Class 2A Wawasee Sectional. The other first-round match pits Wawasee against West Noble.
Winners of those matches will meet in the first semi-final match at a date to be determined. Angola and Lakeland will meet in the other semi-final match.
The Garrett girls will meet Leo in the first match of the five-team Class 2A Fort Wayne Concordia Sectional.
Concordia and Tippecanoe Valley will play in one semi-final match, with Columbia City facing the Leo-Garrett winner.
