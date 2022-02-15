FORT WAYNE — One more week. Hopefully two more days on the mat.
Three Garrett wrestlers advanced to the state’s biggest stage this weekend at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Hayden Brady (120 pounds), Brayden Baker (145) and Chase Leech (152) will represent the maroon and blue.
Brady (29-4) will make his third trip to Indianapolis after finishing in third place at 120 pounds.
“I feel like my wrestling skills have just only improved in the past two years. I feel confident in myself this year,” Brady said.
Brady won his first two matches by pin to punch his ticket to state. He lost by 9-5 decision to eventual semi-state champion Isaac Ruble of Bellmont in the semi-finals, but Brady bounced back with a pin in the third-place match over Bishop Dwenger’s Elliott Cornewell.
“I feel like I wrestled pretty well overall. I was a lot more aggressive on my feet, a lot more attacking and constant pressure on the mat,” Brady said.
Baker (32-11) had to work to punch his ticket to the state finals. He got the sudden overtime victory over Delta’s Kolten Rhonemus, then a 10-1 major decision over East Noble’s Jalen Belhumeur in the ticket round.
“Last year, I lost in overtime in the first round to a kid (Jay County’s Cameron Clark) who won the 138 bracket this year, so it feels good to actually make it. I felt pretty bad last year afterwards,” Baker said.
Baker lost to Abbott by fall in the semi-finals, then by major decision to Brody Arthur of Oak Hill in the third-place match.
“I felt good about how I competed in the beginning and against Arthur. He’s a good wrestler,” Baker said.
Leech (38-4) will make his second consecutive state finals appearance after he finished third Saturday at 152 pounds.
“It’s not what I wanted to place at semi-state, but it’s still cool to make it back,” Leech said.
Leech won by fall in his first round match, then won a tight 5-4 battle over Bradie Porter of Eastern (Greentown) to advance to state.
“I just didn’t stop wrestling in my first two matches,” Leech said.
Leech lost a 6-1 decision to Adams Central’s Alex Currie in the semi-finals then won by forfeit in the third-place match.
Also making the trip south will be East Noble’s Aidan Sprague (126), Lakeland’s duo of Keegan Schlabach (126) and Ben Miller (145) both advanced, as well as Fremont’s Jacob Behm (195).
Sprague (126 pounds) beat Jay County’s Tony Wood for the third time on Saturday by a 5-1 decision to win his second consecutive semi-state title.
Sprague (39-0) will make his fourth appearance at the state finals next weekend in Indianapolis. He’s placed sixth twice in the last two seasons.
“They say third time’s the charm. Clearly, that wasn’t the case. We’re going to work on fourth time’s the charm,” Sprague said. “This is the best my head has ever been. I’m in the best shape. I’m wrestling the best I have all season.”
Up until the final, Sprague had a quick day with a tech fall and two pins. He faced Wood earlier this season and won by a 1-0 decision. He had a different mindset going into the third match versus Wood.
Miller (45-4) was the other area grappler to make a final. Like Sprague, he racked up three quick wins on the way to the championship at 145 pounds.
Miller took on Toby Abbott from Cowan in the final, and the match was scoreless after the first two minutes. Abbott started the second on bottom and got the escape then the takedown. Miller got two escapes in the third but could never get the elusive takedown.
