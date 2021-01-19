Named to Chancellor’s Honor Roll
MARTIN, Tenn. — Katriana Maslin of Garrett has received Highest Honors recognition on the Chancellor’s honor roll at the University of Tennessee at Martin.
To be eligible for the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade-point average based on a 4.0 scale.
Students can make the Chancellor’s Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49 GPA), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
UT Martin is a comprehensive regional institution in the University of Tennessee System offering 18 bachelor’s degree programs and five master’s degree programs. The main campus in northwest Tennessee is one of four primary UT campuses.
Named to Dean’s List
GREENCASTLE — Sydney West of Garrett has been named to DePauw University’s 2020 fall Dean’s List, the university said.
The list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Founded in 1837, DePauw University is a residential, private liberal arts university in Greencastle.
