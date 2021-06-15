Ned Beerbower

GARRETT — Ned R. Beerbower, 74, of Garrett, died June 4, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Zidania Geiger

AVILLA — Zidania Faye “Dana” Geiger, 64, of Avilla and born in Garrett, died June 8, 2021.

Sheets & Childs Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Deborah Pfeiffer

GARRETT — Deborah A. Pfeiffer, 65, of Garrett, died May 31, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

John Stone

GARRETT — John R. Stone, 73, died on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Feick Park Pavilion in Garrett, from 3-5 p.m. Saturday.

Cheryl Ross

CORUNNA — A Celebration of Life service for Cheryl C. Ross will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday in Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, with Tom Novy officiating.

Ross, 72, of Corunna, died Dec. 4, 2020

Uthelene Schomaker

AVILLA — Uthelene Schomaker, 76, of Avilla, died June 9, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Imogene Greer

AUBURN — Imogene “Ima” Greer (Hall), 54, of Auburn, died June 6, 2021.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

Patricia Harris

AUBURN — Patricia Ann Harris, 83, of Auburn, died June 9, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Keith Storck

AUBURN — Keith Charles “Chuckie” Storck, 60, of Auburn, died June 8, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Verna Morrow

BUTLER — Verna M. Morrow, 84, of Butler, died June 5, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Fredrick Rayle Sr.

WATERLOO — Fredrick W. “Fred” Rayle Sr., 81, of Waterloo, died June 6, 2021.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Mabel Bell-Robbins

WATERLOO — Mabel S. Bell-Robbins, 79, of Waterloo, died June 6, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Howard Hamman

HAMILTON — Howard Lee Hamman, 72, of Hamilton, died June 9, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Brenda Hawkins

KENDALLVILLE — Brenda D. Hawkins, 66, of Kendallville, died June 1, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Rheta Igney

KENDALLVILLE — Rheta Mae Igney, 86, of Kendallville, died June 8, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Michael Williams

KENDALLVILLE — Michael Edward Williams, 75, of Kendallville, died June 6, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

