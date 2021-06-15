Ned Beerbower
GARRETT — Ned R. Beerbower, 74, of Garrett, died June 4, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Zidania Geiger
AVILLA — Zidania Faye “Dana” Geiger, 64, of Avilla and born in Garrett, died June 8, 2021.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Deborah Pfeiffer
GARRETT — Deborah A. Pfeiffer, 65, of Garrett, died May 31, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
John Stone
GARRETT — John R. Stone, 73, died on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Feick Park Pavilion in Garrett, from 3-5 p.m. Saturday.
Cheryl Ross
CORUNNA — A Celebration of Life service for Cheryl C. Ross will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday in Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, with Tom Novy officiating.
Ross, 72, of Corunna, died Dec. 4, 2020
Uthelene Schomaker
AVILLA — Uthelene Schomaker, 76, of Avilla, died June 9, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Imogene Greer
AUBURN — Imogene “Ima” Greer (Hall), 54, of Auburn, died June 6, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Patricia Harris
AUBURN — Patricia Ann Harris, 83, of Auburn, died June 9, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Keith Storck
AUBURN — Keith Charles “Chuckie” Storck, 60, of Auburn, died June 8, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Verna Morrow
BUTLER — Verna M. Morrow, 84, of Butler, died June 5, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Fredrick Rayle Sr.
WATERLOO — Fredrick W. “Fred” Rayle Sr., 81, of Waterloo, died June 6, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Mabel Bell-Robbins
WATERLOO — Mabel S. Bell-Robbins, 79, of Waterloo, died June 6, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Howard Hamman
HAMILTON — Howard Lee Hamman, 72, of Hamilton, died June 9, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Brenda Hawkins
KENDALLVILLE — Brenda D. Hawkins, 66, of Kendallville, died June 1, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Rheta Igney
KENDALLVILLE — Rheta Mae Igney, 86, of Kendallville, died June 8, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Michael Williams
KENDALLVILLE — Michael Edward Williams, 75, of Kendallville, died June 6, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
