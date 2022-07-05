Civil War group to meet July 11
FORT WAYNE — The Civil War Round Table of North East Indiana will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 11 at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, 2122 O’Day Road, Fort Wayne.
The speaker will be Mike Marsh with his Gatling gun. Those who have Civil War clothes are asked to wear them to the meeting.
For more information, contact Dick Tagtmeyer at 745-1081. Those interested can also email the group at CWRTNEI@aol.com, the Facebook page at facebook.com/CWRTNEI or the website, civilwarroundtableofNEI.wordpress.com.
