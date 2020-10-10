FORT WAYNE — Garrett will send three runners to this Saturday’s cross country regional at West Noble.
Runners Tanner McMain, Nataley Armstrong and Madilyn Malcolm get to compete at least another week after their performances at the Northrop Sectional Oct. 10.
While the Garrett teams did not advance, those runners earned individual qualifying spots.
In the boys’ race, McMain finished 23rd overall with a time of 17 minutes, 29.0 seconds.
In the girls’ race, Armstrong placed 28th overall at 21:36.6. Malcolm wasn’t far behind in 38th 22:08.2.
Luke Coffman finished second for the Garrett boys and 42nd overall at 18:26.3. Gavin Weller was 45th at 18:33.1. Trevor Armstrong was 57th at 19:12.6. Landon Davis was 60th at 19:20.5. Colton Weimer was 63rd at 19:26.5. Tyler Gater was 69th at 19:53.7.
Makenna Malcolm was third for the Garrett girls and 44th overall at 22:31.9. Tia Spiece was 54th at 24:00.0. Aida Haynes placed 65th at 25:09.0, with Addison Ebert one place back at 25:10.0. Samantha Liechty was 73rd at 25:53.0.
Concordia won the boys team title with 47 points, followed by Carroll (66), Bishop Dwenger (77), Homestead (97) and Columbia City (138) for the other team qualifying spots. Garrett placed ninth with 227 points.
Carroll put five runners in the top seven places to win the girls’ team title with 20 points. Concordia (60), Homestead (74), Leo (96) and Bishop Dwenger (124) earned the other team qualifying spots. Garrett was eighth with 223 points.
Carroll runners swept the individual sectional championships. Junior Preston Sloffer was the boys’ sectional champion at 16:12.2. Senior Zoe Duffus was the girls’ champion at 17:39.6.
