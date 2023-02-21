GARRETT — Wins have been hard to come by for both the Garrett and Churubusco boys basketball teams in the 2022-2023 season.
With the end of the season fast approaching, teams want to pick up a win or two and some momentum heading into the postseason.
On Feb. 14 at Garrett, it was the Railroaders getting one of those much-needed wins, besting the Eagles 57-25.
With the win, Garrett improved to 5-15 overall and 1-8 in the Northeast Corner Conference. Churubusco dropped to 3-15 overall and 0-8 the NECC.
This one was relatively close in the first half. Garrett got out to a quick 6-2 lead and was up 10-4 at the first stop.
The Railroaders had surged out to a double-digit lead by halftime at 24-13.
Garrett opened the second half with a 21-2 run to build a 45-15 advantage and basically put this one away.
Parker Reed led the Railroaders with 21 points. Kyle Smith added 12.
Tyler Gater picked up eight points, Drayton Myers had six and Konner DeWitt added four. Jaxon Robinson had four points and David Westropp added a free throw.
Cade Ummel led Churubusco with 10 points.
Garrett coach Andrew Evertts said he was “pretty happy” with the home win.
“We wanted to attack these guys early,” Evertts said. “Typically, we struggle in the third quarter, but we did some really good things tonight.”
For Churubusco coach Shannon Beard, meanwhile, it came down to a familiar refrain, the Eagles struggled to score.
Lone senior Andrew Rapp continues to provide energy and leadership, however, Beard added.
On a positive note, Churubusco did get a big 82-52 win over Hamilton last Friday night.
“We were really looking forward to tonight … I thought this was winnable,” Beard said, “but the ball has to fall.”
