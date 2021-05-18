Donald DeVlaminck
GARRETT — Donald R. DeVlaminck, 68, of Garrett, died May 7, 2021.
Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, Ohio, handled arrangements.
Chester Montgomery
GARRETT — Chester B. Montgomery, 59, of Garrett, died May 7, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Clara Whan
AVILLA — Clara Jean “Jeanie” Whan, 86, of Avilla, died May 11, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Deborah Argast
LINCOLN, Maine — Deborah Kathleen Argast, 68, of Lincoln, Maine and formerly of Auburn, died May 12, 2021.
Lamson Funeral Home, Lincoln, is handling arrangements.
Mary Benson
AUBURN — Mary Ann Benson, 80, of Auburn, died May 8, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Walter Hildebrandt
COLDWATER, Mich. — Walter Allen Hildebrandt, 70, of Coldwater, Michigan and born in Auburn, died May 9, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Robert Harrold
BUTLER — Robert K. Harrold, 90, of Butler, died May 7, 2021.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Rodney Amstutz
WATERLOO — Rodney G. Amstutz, 66, of Waterloo, died Friday, May 7, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Joan Rempis
WATERLOO — Joan J. Rempis, 88, of Waterloo, died May 10, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Melvin Helmuth
HUDSON — Melvin L. Helmuth, 74, of Hudson, died May 10, 2021.
Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, handled arrangements.
Kenneth Miller
HUDSON — Kenneth Alan Miller, 84, of Hudson, died May 11, 2021.
D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Joan Mynhier
PLEASANT LAKE — Joan Marie Mynhier, 93, of Pleasant Lake, died May 11, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
S. Clifford Witmer
LEO — S. Clifford Witmer, 73, of Leo, died May 12, 2021.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Doris Marshall
KENDALLVILLE — Doris Marshall, 93, of Kendallville, died May 7, 2021.
Zaagman Memorial Chapel funeral home, Grand Rapids, Michigan, handled arrangements.
Rev. Carl Ritchie
KENDALLVILLE — Rev. Carl Jacob Ritchie, 78, of Kendallville, died May 7, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
