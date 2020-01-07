GARRETT — Another year has become part of history. It’s time to go back through the pages of the Garrett Clipper and highlight the events that made the news in 2019.
This story will focus on events in January, February and March.
January
Garrett High School’s 91.2 percent graduation rate surpassed the state average of 88.1 percent. Eastside Junior-Senior High School was highest in the county for public schools at 93.9 percent with DeKalb Central at 88.4 percent.
Newly-elected DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep took the oath of office on Dec. 31, aiming to upgrade security at the DeKalb County Courthouse. Plans were to begin scanning visitors until the entrance was remodeled, restricting admission to the north door.
The community mourned the death of former Garrett Mayor Charles “Charlie” Davis, 89, with a celebration of life service Jan. 19.
Davis, who passed away Dec. 24, 2018, served one four-year term from 1989-1992. Under his leadership and vision, the first recycling day was held in Garrett, eventually resulting in the opening of the Garrett Recycling Center on North Cowen Street.
Garrett’s Encore Show Choir was second runner-up at Bellmont’s Winter Spectacular in their first competition of the season, following Carroll and Northrop’s choirs. Garrett’s Kaylee Martin and Damian McKing won Best Female and Male soloist awards for the day.
The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board elected officers at its organizational meeting on Jan. 8, with president Wayne Funk, vice president Tami Best, and secretary Dan Weimer. Board members also were appointed to various committees at the meeting.
Elizabeth Buchs was the top speller at the St. Joseph School spelling bee. She correctly spelled the word “dissertation.” Shayna Nodine was runner-up.
February
An unveiling was held Jan. 18 to reveal Orie Shafer’s 72-by-44 inch mixed media canvas painting of the Garrett railroad station and roundhouse at the Garrett Museum of Art.
Shafer, a 1969 Garrett graduate, was commissioned by a generous donation to paint the first work to depict Garrett’s railroad heritage. The painting was inspired by a vintage photo of the station, featuring the arrival of B&O Engine No. 8 with an open-topped auto with four passengers waiting as the arrivals filed by, Shafer said.
The Encore Show Choir hosted its second annual Railroader Rush Invitational with 20 choirs competing in the contest. Huntington North was named grand champion and won caption awards for the day. Fairfield finished second followed by Carroll.
Pat and Wayne Bartels were presented with the Sue Blotkamp Award for their volunteerism and mentorship at the annual JAM Center Gala Benefit Dinner and Auction. The couple have been involved for many years through classes and clubs and have helped with many events at the center.
Fifth-grader Isaiah Hefty was presented the Louis Dec Award for his science fair project, “Stay Away Bugs” at St. Joseph School. The annual award is presented in memory of science fair enthusiast Louis Dec, father of fourth-grade teacher Amy Edelman.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start was awarded an Early Learning Grant of $20,175 to improve its facilities and create eight more high-quality spaces for area families. Representatives from Early Learning Indiana visited the Garrett site to present the check and tour the facility.
Two people died in a fire in a sleeping room in downtown Garrett on Feb. 11. Billy Lawson, 64, and Wanda Lawson, 56, were second-story residents of a building at 109 S. Randolph St. where the fire occurred. Both were reportedly sleeping in the living quarters where the fire originated, possibly from an electrical cord plugged into a wall socket.
Neoshia Westbrook was honored as Employee of the Year at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett. Her duties include housekeeping and laundry plus helping out in the dietary department. She joined the staff at the Miller’s campus nine months earlier.
Nearly 70 projects were judged at the J.E. Ober science fair on Feb. 15. Among honorees, third-graders Maddison Terry and Kylee Carmichael placed fourth in their age group and were presented the Dr. Will Schlemmer Dental Award for their project, “Tooth Decay, the Science Behind Baby Bottle Rot.” Middle school student scientists were presented with science fair awards for projects in several areas of study with prizes handed out for first through fifth place in each category.
March
Local businessmen Mark Fogt and Chris Straw were recognized during DeKalb County Business and Education Leadership awards ceremony at Parkview Mirro Center in Fort Wayne. Fogt is President and CEO of Garrett State Bank and Straw is President of Team Quality Services. Both were inducted into the 2019 Jan DeKalb County Business Hall of Fame at the event.
Garrett’s First Baby of the Year contest winner was Taisley Lael Kidder, daughter of of Tim and Darcy Kidder. She was born Feb. 3 at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne. She joined sisters Aleigha, 9 and Teigan, 2. Her parents received gifts from several local merchants as winners of the contest.
Goodnight Garrett, a family literacy event, was held at the Garrett Public Library in March. Events included storytelling, crafts, games, face-painting and reading therapy dogs.
DeKalb Health and Parkview Health announced they had signed a letter of intent to develop a strategic partnership, sharing a commitment to deliver high quality, community-centric care, and the partnership to allow continued growth of health care services in DeKalb County.
Garrett’s Encore Show Choir qualified for the ISSMA state show choir finals at North Central High School on March 16 after capturing second-runner up in Tier II at the Lawrence Central Classic in Indianapolis where they captured Best Visuals.
The Garrett Common Council adopted an amendment providing for the addition of a full-time code enforcement officer. The salary was to be between $1,642 to $1,779 biweekly, the range between a police patrolman and first-class patrolman.
Garrett High School students Joshua Blessinger, Dawes Dircksen and Allyssa Richie were named to NECC All-Academic Team. They were among 25 in northeast Indiana named to the team. Membership is determined by a combination of a student’s grade-point average and standardized test score (SAT or ACT).
Mayor Todd Fiandt highlighted the city’s achievements during his annual State of the City address at the JAM Center on March 7. He thanked police and fire departments for their dedication and professionalism, noting crime in down in six of seven categories. Fiandt listed improvements in water lines, installation of AES fiber optic lines by the electric department, and the city’s new contract with Wolverine Power Cooperative, based in Cadillac, Michigan to provide power to the city beginning June 1, among other improvements in the city.
Seven J.E. Ober students were among 175 competitors in grades 1-12 in the 59th Northeastern Indiana Tri-State Regional Science Fair at Trine University at Angola. Fourth-grade student Chloe Zuehsow placed third and fifth-grader Abby Thomas placed third, earning special recognition in behavior sciences from the Northeaster Center.
St. Joseph School in Garrett received designation as a Four Star School by the Indiana Department of Education. The award is based on receiving an “A” on the state’s A-F accountability system and have excellent ISTEP pass rates.
Brothers Adrean Sprunger, 9, Avery Sprunger, 12, and Ethan Sprunger, 10, students at J.E. Ober Elementary School, donated $520 to the school’s music program raised through volunteer hours over the Christmas holiday. They made the presentation at a Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board meeting.
