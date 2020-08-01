AUBURN — The United Way of DeKalb County said several generous donors and organizations have given to the COVID-19 fund, which continues to assist community-based organizations within DeKalb County.
Funds are awarded to organizations and programs that have strong experience working to provide support for immediate basic needs as well as mental and economic stability.
Donors include:
• Shelter Insurance Foundation, $1,000;
• 1st Source Bank, $500;
• Truist Foundation, $2,600;
• American Electric Power, $3,000;
• PNC Bank, $1,500; and
• Other anonymous individuals, $770.
“United Way has and will continue to help support and rebuild our families and community in times of need. We are all in this together, no matter how different our beliefs may be, we ask that you join us and Live United,” said Dawn Mason, United Way Community Impact Coordinator.
Those wishing to donate to the COVID-19 or the United Way General Fund may visit the website, unitedwaydekalb.org/donate-now.
Donation checks may be mailed to: P.O. Box 307, Auburn, IN 46706. Please designate in the memo for which fund the donation is to be used.
Community organizations requesting COVID-19 funds must complete the application found on the United Way website: unitedwaydekalb.org/covid-19.
For questions or additional information, contact Dawn Mason at dawn@unitedwaydekalb.org.
