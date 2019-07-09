GARRETT — The annual Heritage Days Kiddie Tractor Pull, sponsored by the Corunna Fire Department attracted about contestants during activities July 4 in Eastside Park.
In the under-40-pound class, first place went to Finley Collins, second place Alex Hammond and third place Riley Hillegass.
In the 41-50-pound division, first place winner was Zion Smith, second place was Jake Chamberlin and third place Truen Stutzman.
In the 51-and-over pound class, first place winner was Mason Riccius, second place Jaxson Riccius and third place Judah Smith.
Mike Tullis from the fire department led the event again this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.