Garrett High School hosts Futures Day

GARRETT — Garrett High School students went beyond the traditional classroom lessons of reading, writing, and arithmetic with its Futures Day on April 28.
The school began Futures Day in 2015 as a way to expose students to life lessons that do not always come up as part of regular curriculum.
The 2023 version of Futures Day included college visits to Indiana Tech, Purdue University Fort Wayne and Saint Francis for members of the junior class. Those students also had the opportunity to visit the Veteran’s National Memorial Shrine and Museum to see a replica of the Vietnam Wall.
Students in the freshmen class began the day with a tour of Impact Institute in the morning before returning to Garrett for a Law Day presentation by DeKalb County attorneys Barbara Molargik-Fitch and Jacqueline Delagrange.
Members of the sophomore and senior classes began their day with the Law Day talk before taking part in life skills presentations hosted by Garrett faculty and staff. Topics included first aid, careers in the military, auto maintenance, finance, cooking and shopping on a budget and interview skills.
The day concluded with a discussion led by Tyler Cleverly from the United Way of DeKalb County about the importance of being involved in your community.
