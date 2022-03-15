High School Basketball
IBCA Academic All-State teams announced
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association recently announced its Academic All-State teams for the 2021-2022 season.
Eight members of Garrett’s teams are among those recognized.
On the girls’ side, Angola senior Lauren Leach made the first team.
Girls receiving honorable mention were Central Noble’s Ashleigh Gray; Eastside’s Mataya Bireley, McKenna Hoffelder, Skyelar Kessler; Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong, Kaitlyn Bergman, Taylor Gerke, Halle Hathaway, Morgan Ostrowski, Faith Owen, Sophia Ruble and Abby Weaver; Fremont’s Jada Rhonehouse; Prairie Heights’ Alayna Boots and Alex German; West Noble’s Madelynn Bottles, Sara Gross, Tara Gross and Ella Stoner; and Westview’s Alexys Antal, Hailey Miller and Allie Springer.
On the boys side, Central Noble’s Connor Essegian made the first team. Receiving honorable mention from the area were the Cougars’ Aidan Dreibelbis, Logan Gard, Ryan Schroeder and Noah Shepherd; DeKalb’s Connor Penrod; East Noble’s Spencer Denton, Keegan Foster and Avery Kline; Eastside’s Hugh Henderson and Owen Willard; Fremont’s Ethan Bock; Prairie Heights’ Colton Penick; and West Noble’s Brayden Bohde and Joshua Rosales.
Junior High Wrestling
Wrestlers roll to NECC meet title
LIGONIER — With 16 wrestlers placing, Garrett’s junior high wrestling team rolled to a convincing victory Saturday in the Northeast Corner Conference meet at West Noble.
The future Railroaders finished with 288.5 points, 121 more than second place Central Noble, which had 167. Eastside was third with 161 points and Angola was fourth with 147.
Four Garrett wrestlers won weight class championships and five others finished second. There were three third-place and three fourth-place finishers and one who placed fifth.
Ramon Sierra (80 pounds), Abrum Swathwood (90), Carter Fielden (110) and Aiden Hunt (195) won their respective weight classes.
Zander Treesh (75), Brock McCartney (85), Blake Lewis (132), Drake Richards (175) and Jacob Reynolds (285) each finished second for Garrett.
Third-place finishers were Noah VanWagner (140), Jackson Endsley (150) and Chase Egly (220). Fourth-place finishers were Landen Egley (95), Ryan Kochendorfer (117) and Bradyen Nusbam (125). Brennen McCartney (102) finished in fifth place.
