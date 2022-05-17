Career Development
Program hosting block party
GARRETT — The Garrett Community Development Program will host a block party from 3:30-6 p.m. Friday at the 2022 building trades home, 1001 Joanna Court, just east of J.E. Ober Elementary School.
Parking is on the east side of the school by Door 10 off Second Street.
There will be an open house and Jon Durnell will provide music from 3:30-5 p.m. Guest speakers will offer remarks from 5-5:30 p.m. Students will sign with employers from 5:30-6 p.m.
The event is co-sponsored by Northeast Indiana Works.
Community invited
to Chris Moe memorial
GARRETT — The community is invited to share in the memory of former Garrett resident Chris Moe at a pulled pork lunch provided by the family from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
Earlier in the day, the Moe family members and the Knights of Columbus will be building a memorial garden from 9 a.m. until noon in the Our Lady of Lourdes grotto, 200 S. Ijams St., Garrett. While enough workers are currently on hand, people are welcome to come observe the garden construction.
Mrs. Moe passed away Dec. 14, 2020. She is survived by her husband Greg Moe, daughter Becky Harmon; and sons Trevor Moe, Todd Moe and Lance Moe and their families.
Sunday bike ride in Garrett
GARRETT — The Garrett Parks Authority is planning a Sunday Bike Ride event Sunday.
The event begins at 1 p.m. in Westside Park, 400 W. Houston St. where a bike safety session will be offered. Riders will continue to Feick Park, 1300 S. Cowen St., for a bike skills rodeo.
Hot dogs, chips and a drink will be available at no charge. Door prizes will be handed out.
Tri Kappa Association
to mark 80 years
GARRETT — The public is invited to the 80th celebration of the Garrett Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Come an browse through scrapbooks about the group’s history. Refreshments will be served.
