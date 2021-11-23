Arrested in
Noble County
Sarah R. Kropp, 27, of the 900 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12 on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Dennis Myers, 54, of the 9000 block of Terry Lake Road, Hamilton, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Gene Rollins, 30, of the 500 block of North Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3 a.m. Nov. 12 by Garrett Police on a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department warrant.
Chad Troye, 43, of the 900 block of Mildred Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Nov. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Terry Nickolson, 25, of Hamilton, was arrested at 4:23 a.m. Nov. 12 by Garrett Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kelsey Bowser, 29, of the 300 block of West 19th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. Nov. 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Charles Simmonds, 35, of the 1300 block of Pearl Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Nov. 14 by Auburn Police on charges of criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Xavier Ghrist, 19, of Avilla, was arrested at 7:18 a.m. Nov. 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Damen King, 36, of the 1600 block of Huffman Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:18 p.m. Nov. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Aaron Traxler, 33, of the 400 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Nov. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
