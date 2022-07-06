GARRETT — Two people complained of pain and one was taken to an area hospital following a two-vehicle crash in the 200 block of S.R. 8 at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Shaundra Tully, 37, of Avilla, was taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital, complaining of neck and back pain, police said.
She was driving a 2011 Honda CRV that was slowing to stop for a vehicle ahead that was turning into a driveway. Police said the Tully vehicle was struck from behind by a 2010 Ford F-150, driven by Brenda Sellers, 48, of Waterloo.
Sellers told police she did not see the vehicles slowing in time to avoid hitting the Tully vehicle. Police said Sellers complained of arm and chest pain.
Police estimated damage to Sellers’ vehicle to be $5,000. Tully’s vehicle was ruled a total loss.
County police were assisted by the Garrett police and fire departments and Parkview EMS.
