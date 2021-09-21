GARRETT — Garrett’s soccer teams faced adversity in Northeast Corner Conference tournament play.
The Railroader boys edged Lakeland 3-1 and lost to eventual champion West Noble 9-0 in the semi-final round Thursday.
Because of a lightning delay, the girls’ match between Garrett and Central Noble wasn’t decided until Wednesday, when the Cougars topped Garrett 5-2.
Garrett boys 3, Lakeland 1
Garrett got on the board first with 15:34 left in the first half.
An initial shot by Chase Leech from the right side bounded out to the left side to Joey Silva, who blasted it home before the Lakeland goalie could even move.
Silva was in the right place at the right time for his team’s second goal early in the second half.
On a free kick, Leech lined up like he was going to take the shot, but instead ran past it. Braydon Kennedy trailed right behind him and put the shot toward the net and Silva put in the rebound with 38:02 left in the match.
Lakeland got on the board with 30 minutes to play when Oscar Montoya launched a shot from at least 30 yards away from the net. The ball carried and hit the twine out of the reach of Garrett netminder Nick Barden.
That gave the Lakers some life, and they had chances to get the equalizer.
With 13:31 to play, however, Kennedy took a pass from Leech for a 3-1 lead.
Central Noble 5, Garrett girls 2
The match began Sept. 14 but play was suspended due to lightning in the area with 7 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the first half.
The Cougars got the only tally of the first half when Kieandra DeWitt came down the left wing and sent a shot inside the far post with 11:30 left in the half.
That would be the first of three goals by DeWitt.
When play resumed, three goals — two by Central Noble and one by Garrett — came in the first 9:29 of the second half.
DeWitt netted her second of the night when she took a crossing pass from Colen Truelove with 37:04 to play.
The Railroaders got on the board when Hailey Lantz connected on a free kick from the right side about 30 seconds later.
The Cougars got it right back when Naomi Leffers scored on a free kick from about 30 yards away from the goal with 31:31 left to play.
Garrett didn’t quit however.
Lantz scored on another free kick, this time from the left side after a Central Noble player was issued a yellow card with 22:20 to play.
The score remained 3-2 before the Cougars scored twice in the final 10 minutes.
DeWitt got her third of the game, running down a Leffers’ free kick and getting past the Garrett defense with 9:27 to play. Truelove, who had several chances in the second half, finally got one with 42 seconds left in the match.
West Noble 9, Garrett boys 0
West Noble senior Henry Torres scored four times and sophomore Bradyn Barth added a pair of goals in the win.
Alexandro Liera got the Chargers on the board before the visitors tallied three times in a span of 2:45 to seize control.
After Liera’s score, Barth netted his first goal, finding the far post from the right side with 26:13 left in the first half.
When Garrett was unable to clear the ball from its own end, Liera set up Torres for a tally at 25:40.
Victor Rodriguez made it 4-0 with a goal at 23:59. Torres scored on a crossing pass with 10:23 left in the half for a 5-0 lead.
That goal invoked the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s “mercy” rule, created this year, when one team gains a lead of five goals in the first half.
The first half ended with no more scoring.
The Chargers tallied four times in the second half, two from Torres and one by Barth. The team’s goal with 8:43 left in the match invoked the second part of the “mercy” rule, ending a match after 20 minutes of play in the second half when one team has a nine goal advantage.
