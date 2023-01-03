These news events were reported in the January, February and March editions of the Garrett Clipper.
Garrett girls capture Warsaw tourney
The Garrett Railroaders girls basketball team won a tough Warsaw tournament, defeating two solid Class 4A schools. Garrett defeated Kokomo 40-18 in an early game and rallied to defeat host Warsaw 63-57 in the championship. Senior Nataley Armstrong was named the tourney’s most valuable player. Junior Bailey Kelham also named a member of the all-tourney team with her 12-point, five rebound performance against Warsaw.
Garrett rolls over ‘Busco at Hoosier Gym
Garrett’s girls romped their way to a 70-15 win over Churubusco at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, made famous in the movie, “Hoosiers.”
In a display of good sportsmanship, the Eagles’ senior Kayla Elias, who was out for the season after suffering a torn ACL over the summer, was able to score a basket in the historic gym. The favor was reciprocated when the Eagles allowed Garrett senior Morgan Ostrowski a layup on the other end of the floor.
Altona wants to join Garrett’s trash contract
With its 75-80 residents currently subscribing to multiple contractors for trash pick-up, in January, Altona town leaders asked to be included on Garrett’s contract with Washler Inc. Altona residents currently pay Garrett Municipal Utilities for electric service and a flat sewer fee.
Garrett switched from Republic Services Inc. to Washler Inc. as of Jan. 1, 2022. Altona Clerk-Treasurer Beth McMaken said residents are willing to pay an additional monthly charge for uniform trash collection.
Wrestlers win NECC
Garrett’s wrestling team took sole possession of first place in the Northeast Corner Conference with wins over Prairie Heights and Angola. The Railroaders, ranked fourth in Class 2A by indianamat.com, defeated Class A top-ranked Panthers 36-31 and topped the Hornets 48-25 in the final dual of the night.
The following Saturday, Garrett had a tough day at Martinsville at the IHSWCA team state meet, falling to Oak Hill 42-26, Western 41-28 and Monrovia 48-35.
School board re-elects officers, hires administrators
Following its annual reorganizational meeting, the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board took action to hire two new assistant principals.
Former fifth-grade instructor Sam Tipton was hired as J.E. Ober Elementary assistant principal and Camden Pepple will serve as assistant principal and athletic director at Garrett Middle School. The board voted Tami Best as president, Larry Getts as vice president and Dan Weimer as secretary.
Schoon leads career development program
Corey Schoon was hired as the new director of the career development program. Schoon said he wants to add to the solid foundation built by departing director Chad Sutton who leave at the end of the first semester to take on a new role in Alabama. Schoon served in the military and for the last 10 years in education, mostly as a teacher at Eastside Junior-Senior High School. He grew up with an agricultural background and maintains a family farm. He is also a part-owner of Ashley Industrial Molding and has served on the Northeastern Indiana Workforce Development board for several years.
Mayor cites infrastructure key to Garrett’s growth
Todd Fiandt admitted he was “just a little overwhelmed” as the newly-elected mayor six years ago. With City Hall in the final stages of restoration, his temporary office was located in the basement of the downtown bank building. From that position, he could still see all the assets and knew growth in the city was going to happen on the south end of town. Countryside Estates was already in place and Garrett was trying to prepare for growth in many directions. Since 2016, the city has added 124 new homes, with a total value of $25 million in improvements.
During 2021, 29 new homes were constructed for a total of $7.5 million alone, according to City Planner Milton Otero. Projects include adding water and sewer lines, new electric lines and poles, transformers and a residential pilot program to provide fiber optic service through Auburn Essential Services.
Garrett created extra-territorial jurisdiction
The City of Garrett moved forward to create an extra-territorial planning jurisdiction in January.
At the request of City Planner Milton Otero, City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff introduced the planning concept to the Garrett Common Council that would extend permitting and planning outside the city limits but adjacent to its boundaries.
Under Indiana Code, Garrett, as an Indiana municipality, is empowered to exercise jurisdiction up to two miles outside its city limits. Garrett plans to exercise the two-mile limit on properties east of the city limits.
Ag sales, service business moving to Garrett
The Garrett Plan Commission plowed a path to allow the move of an agricultural implement business to just outside of the city. Plevna Implement Company plans to move to the intersection of S.R. 8 and Wiant Drive. Two of the parcels will be the new home of Plevna Implement Company.
The 10-acre site will provide sales and service for grain and livestock equipment, outdoor lawn and garden and commercial equipment and other types of equipment for industrial, commercial and construction use. Plans call for a 80-by-300-foot building on the east side of Wiant Drive at S.R. 8 for its business, sales and service operations and a general lot and equipment display area on the west side of the intersection.
Wrestlers win third straight sectional, regional
The Railroaders captured their third straight sectional championship and sent a program-best 13 wrestlers to regional at Carroll. Garrett finished with 240.5 points, ahead of Columbia City (190), Carroll (186), Bishop Dwenger (166) and Huntington North (108).
At regionals the following week, the Railroaders made it three team titles in a row, finishing nearly 50 points ahead of runner-up Homestead. Garrett sent nine wrestlers to the New Haven Semi-State at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum.
Garrett girls capture 3A sectional, regional titles
Garrett’s girls basketball team limited Bishop Dwenger to 10 points in the middle quarters on the way to a 47-29 victory in the Class 3A sectional championship at Woodlan. Junior Bailey Kelham led all scorers with 22 points while senior Morgan Ostrowski scored 15 points in the win.
The following week, Garrett held on through a harrowing final minute to defeat Benton Central 41-39 in the Class 3A regional final at Bellmont. The win marked the 24th straight victory for the Railroaders.
Kelham had 15 points and Nataley Armstrong had 11. Sophomore Makenna Malcolm, who played both regional games in place of injured senior Taylor Gerke, hit two threes for six. She had five treys in the two regional games, including a shot in the final minutes of the championship game that put the Railroaders ahead for good.
Tenison Kidder is Garrett’s First Baby of 2022
For the second time in three years, Tim and Darcy Kidder are the parents of Garrett’s First Baby of the Year contest. Tenison Lucas Kidder was born Jan. 11, 2022, joining sisters Aleigha, 12; Teigen, 5; and Taisley, 3. Taisley was Garrett’s first baby in 2019.
Tim is a fifth-grade teacher at J.E. Ober Elementary School while Darcy is a nurse at Parkview Regional Medical Center, where she works in labor and delivery. Tenison’s grandparents are Todd and Kathi Kidder and Jeff and Joy VanDiepenbos.
Four inducted into Garrett Wall of Fame
Micah Bodey (2010), Heather (House) Graham (2011), Beau Schendel (2007) and Courtney (Wisel) Sproat (2009) were added to Garrett’s Wall of Fame during ceremonies at halftime of a boys basketball game in the Paul Bateman gym. The foursome earned a total of 42 athletic letters. Bodey earned seven letters: three for cross country, four in softball. Graham earned four varsity letters each in basketball, soccer and track. Schendel had 12 letters: one in basketball, three in football, and four each in baseball and wrestling. Sproat earned 11 varsity letters: three in track, and four each in basketball and soccer.
Encore hosts fourth annual Railroader Rush
Garrett’s Encore show choir served as host for the fourth annual Railroader Rush Invitational in March. Thirteen competed in middle school, unisex and mixed choir categories. Judging was determined during single performance competitions during the day. Encore performed in exhibition prior to the awards ceremony in the Paul Bateman Gym.
Students working to remodel, flip house
A vacant, two story house became a project for Garrett’s principles of construction students. Donated by Garrett alumus Steven A. Fike (1963), the property at 308 S. Guilford St. served as a hands-on classroom for the students who were busy tearing down walls and ceilings, one room at a time under the direction of instructor David Martin. Beau and Alyssa Schendel of RBT Enterprises served as guiding forces in the steps necessary to eventually flip the house to new owners.
