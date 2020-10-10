GARRETT — Garrett’s volleyball team finished third in Saturday’s Northeast Corner Conference tournament.
The Railroaders (28-3) avenged one of their losses this season, beating Lakeland in the consolation match in straight sets, 25-16, 25-21.
Garrett defeated Churubusco and West Noble in pool play. The Railroaders topped Churubusco 25-8 and 25-10. Garrett defeated West Noble 25-10, 25-17.
In the semi-finals, eventual meet champion Angola, who Garrett defeated in four sets Oct. 5, turned the tables and beat the Railroaders 25-21, 19-25, 15-5.
In the championship match, Angola defeated Fairfield in three sets.
Against Lakeland, Morgan Ostrowski led Garrett with nine kills and Emma Hirchak added eight.
Logan Smith set the pace serving six aces while Taylor Gerke added three. Smith added 12 assists and Gerke contributed six.
Smith had six digs for Garrett while Hirchak and Sadie Best had five each. Gerke had three block assists and Ostrowski had two. Kelsey Bergman had one block assist.
In the Churubusco match, Ostrowski had 11 kills and Hirchak had eight. Smith served four aces and had 12 assists. Gerke had nine block assists. Bailey Payton had 10 digs.
Against West Noble, Smith recorded 12 kills and Ostrowski had 10. Gerke and Hirchak had five aces each, while Smith had three.
Gerke recorded 22 assists and Smith had nine. Hirchak had 13 digs while Ostrowski and Smith had 11 each.
In the Angola match, Hirchak had 11 kills. Ostrowski picked up six kills and Smith added five. Best served three aces and Payton had two aces and 10 digs. Smith had 12 assists and 11 digs and Gerke added 10 assists.
