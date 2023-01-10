Arrested in Noble County
Shariah M. Withrow, 29, of the 200 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was arrested at 3:58 p.m. Dec. 30 by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Randy Knee, 19, of the 3800 block of C.R. 64, Auburn, was arrested at 4:23 p.m. Dec. 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging child molesting, a Level 4 felony.
Melissa Frain, 52, of the 800 block of East 5th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3 a.m. Dec. 31 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Heath Poth, 50, of the 600 block of North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio, was arrested Dec. 31 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dakota J. Albertson, 24, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 3 a.m. Jan. 1 by Butler Police on charges of criminal mischief, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana, all Class B misdemeanors; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Adam Bradley, 33, of Butler, was arrested at 3:14 a.m. Jan. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a probation violation for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
Randall Reynolds, 38, of the 3400 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Jan. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging child molesting, a Class A felony.
Gregory Smith, 38, of the 10200 block of Nottawa Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Jan. 4 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
James Booth, 29, of the 100 block of Douglas Street, Corunna, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Jan. 4 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.
Carl Evanoff, 41, of the 100 block of East Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 6:42 a.m. Jan. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging stalking, a Level 5 felony; and invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
