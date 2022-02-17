GARRETT — It’s not about the price of electricity, it’s the cost to deliver the first kilowatt hour to users, utility consultants told members of the Garrett Common Council Tuesday.
Sam Hogg from Wolverine Power Cooperative, based in Cadillac, Michigan, and Scott Bowles of Spectrum Engineering of Auburn broke down the details of a proposed increase in the monthly service charge for residential users, from $3.50 set in the 1980s to $15, while reducing the energy charge to $.085767 per kWh used.
In November, the council revisited a proposed electric rate ordinance that originally called for a reduction based on the advice of consultants Greg Guerrettaz of Financial Solutions Group Inc. and Bowles.
At that session, consultants noted the city’s proactive decision to contract with wholesale power provider Wolverine Power Cooperative in June 2019 through May 2025 to hedge price increases after watching trends and indicators. The city has since extended that contract through 2030. The action immediately eliminated an electric rate tracker, thus reducing per kilowatt rates for customers.
The rates from Wolverine will stay the same, Hogg noted Tuesday, but the cost to deliver the power through PJM, a regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in all or parts of several states including Indiana, is on the rise due to increased transmission lines and other capital costs.
While an 8.3% average overall reduction was originally recommended based on 2019 usage due to COVID, increased costs for capital improvement projects and inflation has led them to take a second look at how much reduction would be prudent.
In November, they suggested a more gradual rate reduction. Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch noted the cost of transformers increased by 48%. Other capital improvements down the road include new street lights and replacement lamps at inflated costs.
Tuesday, Hogg praised VanDerbosch for originally reaching out to contract with Wolverine, a decision that has kept power prices much lower than neighboring communities. He estimated Garrett users would be paying twice the current amount had the change not been made.
Hogg compared the fixed costs for supplying electricity to those of pipes delivering water to customers’ homes.
“More and more has to go to the ‘pipes’ and not the water,” Hogg said of the costs. The entire industry is going to the “pipes” to have the ability to deliver. He urged the city to start “charging for the pipes,” but reward on usage.
“Any community not paying close attention to power supply will be in trouble,” he said. By using long-range planning process, Garrett will continue to be in a good place to attract businesses.
Bowles referred to the proposed $15 service charge to be a bargain compared to upwards of $35 to $50 per customer in other municipalities.
Also, by raising the service charge instead of the energy cost, people would be less inclined to build their own solar systems, thus reducing the utility’s income.
When asked why the city didn’t raise the service charge incrementally, Bowles suggested city officials were concerned that any rate hike would cause consumer complaints. But using a fixed service charge would make the rates most competitive for all classes, and rates would be about $3 more with the new billing breakdown.
The board tabled the proposed ordinance to its March meeting, with a public hearing set for March 15.
In other business, resident Mark Andrews of the 400 block of South Peters Street requested the city consider moving the recycling bins back to the former site at Cowen and Quincy street and increasing hours at the drive-through recycling site at that location.
Andrews suggested the move might reduce the mess at the current site on East Quincy Street.
Mayor Todd Fiandt said he has reached out to the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District who currently handles the recycling bins regarding signage and cameras, and noted the need for more volunteers at the drive-through site on Wednesdays.
