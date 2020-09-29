GARRETT — In cooperation with Americares, local Walgreen’s pharmacists will administer flu shots at St. Martin’s Healthcare in October.
The flu shot clinic is open to St. Martin’s patients and the surrounding community.
“We hope to serve those with the greatest need with two dates to choose from,” the clinic said. Dates and hours are:
• Thursday, Oct. 8, from 2-6 p.m.; and
• Thursday, Oct. 15, from 2-4 p.m.
A donation of $10 is suggested, if possible. To sign up, participants must have photo identification, a piece of mail, 2019 tax forms or four weeks of pay stubs. People with medical insurance are asked to bring insurance card information.
All are welcome, but space is limited, the clinic said. People may call 357-0077 to sign up. The clinic is at 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.