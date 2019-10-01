GARRETT —Garrett High School alumnus,Ret. Colonel Douglas Fraze from the Class of 1962, will be inducted into the school’s Distinguished Alumni Hall of Honor during Senior Night halftime festivities on Friday, Oct. 7 on Memorial Field.
Criteria for selection requires nominees be a Garrett High School graduate, living or deceased; at least 10 years must elapse since graduation and eligibility; and must have made an impact or contribution in one of three areas: civic/patriotic service; humanitarian or professional field.
Fraze will be recognized for individual accomplishments in the academic and business world during events at the school earlier in the day. He will speak with students during a school-wide assembly at 10:40 a.m. in the Performing Arts Center and then visit high school classrooms in the afternoon on Friday.
Fraze, attended St. Joseph Catholic School and graduated from Garrett High School in 1962. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965 beginning his military career at the lowest possible rank to fight in Vietnam. Fraze rose through the ranks from private to colonel before retiring in 1996. During his 31-year career, Fraze and his family moved 23 times.
Fraze served in Vietnam, Thailand, twice in Panama, Germany and Yugoslavia. During these assignments, he had cause to visit several Central American countries and all of the nation’s abutting Yugoslavia.
Military schools included officer candidate school at Fort Benning Georgia.; military intelligence basic and advanced courses at Fort Huachuca, Arizona; U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania.; Airborne School, Fort Benning, Georgia; Jump Master School at Ford Bragg, North Carolina; Underwater Operations training, Key West, Florida; and Foreign Area Officer Training (Yugoslavia). Civilian education: Bachelors of General Studies at University of Nebraska and a Masters in National Security Affairs at Navy Postgraduate School, Monterey, California.
Fraze had enlisted assignments in four different Special Forces Groups; officer positions as Special Forces Detachment Commander, Special Forces Support Battalion Commander and staff positions at Company, Battalion, Brigade, Army, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Awards and decorations include Defense Superior Service Medal; Legion of Merit; Bronze Star Meritorious; Defense Meritorious Medal, Meritorious Service Medal. Badges: Combat Infantryman Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, Special Forces Tab, Underwater Operations Badge, Joint Chiefs of Staff Identification Badge, Vietnam, Thai, German and French Parachutist badges.
Looking back, Fraze believes his maturing years in Garrett were instrumental to his successful military career. Most importantly was his marriage to Carol (Fleet), a fellow Garrett High School graduate and wife of 50 years who kept the family together and led the way on all 23 moves.
He credits teachers Mary Mellott, Kenneth Richardson and Richard Smith — all provided a basic knowledge of English and how to effectively use it. Richard Capin, through geometry, introduced logical thought necessary in so many analytical products. Virgil Finchum taught Civics and Government which were the foundation for all political-military studies. Last, but not least, were summer swim classes which led to Underwater Ops school and the Underwater Ops detachment.
Hall of Honor
recipients listed
Five Garrett alumni were inducted in the inaugural Distinguished Alumni Hall of Honor in 2010: Darwin Smith (1944), David Jay (1956), Hudson Freeze (1964), Gery Barry (1970) and Mark Michael (1973).
In 2011, Dale Holmes (1956), Norman “Tom” Funk (1963), Tom Sellke (1972), Frank Sellke (1974) and Michael Morsches (1977) received the honor.
Inductees were added in 2012, George E. Mountz (1926), Ellsworth K. Saxer (1932), R. Bud Saxer (1939), Jack Clark (1950) and Carolyn Ridenour (1960).
In 2013, Dr. Shirley (Dickison) Phillips and John W. Green, both from the Class of 1953; and Tom Leech from the Class of 1954 were inducted.
In 2014, inductees were World War II Army Ranger Roger Neighborgall (1941), educator John Ellis (1970) and lawyer and researcher in international law and policy Hannah Entwisle Chapuisat (1995).
In 2015, educator and scholar Arthur Warner (1940); educator and athletic coach Roger Weimer (1955); engineer and scientist Will Eastes (1956); and Vietnam War U.S. military pilot Nathan Wilondek (1960) were inducted.
George Charles Carroll (1910), educator, banker and military veteran; Dr. Judith K. Johoski Werner (1963), physician; Arthur L. Shoener (1964), businessman; and Douglas D. Smith (1970), deep-sea exploration and robotic submarine designer were inducted in 2016.
In 2017, military development engineer Edward S. Allen (1959); chemist Steven Fike (1963); and decorated veteran Edward Placencia (1964) were honored.
Last year, educator, counselor and administrator George Pearson (1948), forensic engineer Dr. David Lankard (1955) and musician and songwriter Joe Myers (1979) were inducted.
