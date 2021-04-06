James Binz Jr.
GARRETT — James “Jim” Francis Binz Jr. of Garrett, died March 27, 2021.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Lance Grahlfs
CORUNNA — Lance V. Grahlfs, 60, of Corunna, died March 19, 2021.
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Sally Sibert
AVILLA — Sally J. Sibert, 90, of Avilla, died March 30, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrnagements.
Elsie Dickman
AUBURN — Elsie Caroline Dickman, 87, of Auburn and born in Spencerville, died March 30, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Donna Donaldson
AUBURN — Donna L. Donaldson, 90, of Auburn, died March 27, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Ann Seigel
AUBURN — Ann C. Seigel, 85, of Auburn, died March 26, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Judith Sherman
FORT WAYNE — Judith “Judy” Sherman, 81, of Auburn and formerly of Fort Wayne, died March 28, 2021.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, is handling arrangements.
Walter Smith
AUBURN — Walter Paul Smith, 38, of Auburn, died March 28, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Donn Starkey
AUBURN — Donn R. Starkey, 69, of Auburn, died March 30, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
James Wolf
AUBURN — James Lewis Wolf, 72, of Auburn, died March 29, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Keith Kessler
BUTLER — Jon Keith Kessler, 69, of Butler, died March 29, 2021.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Albert Mock
ANGOLA — Albert “Lynn” Mock, 89, of Angola and born in Butler, died March 29, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Phyllis Bush
GRABILL — Phyllis A. (Huffman) Bush, 77, of Grabill, died March 28, 2021.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
David Etter Sr.
KENDALLVILLE — David P. Etter Sr., 60, of Kendallville, died March 27, 2021.
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Ray Manns
KENDALLVILLE — Ray Manns, 77, of Kendallville, died March 29, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Dylan Stevens
KENDALLVILLE — Dylan Bradley Stevens, 28, of Kendallville, died March 30, 2021.
Harper Funeral Home, Albion, handled arrangements.
Charles Tuffley
KENDALLVILLE — Charles Daniel “Charlie” Tuffley, 27, of Kendallville, died March 27, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
