ALBION — By the end of the game, Central Noble quarterback Tyler Shisler was covered in mud.
His uniform. His legs. His hands. Even his face was a brown, dirty mess after a night more suitable to mud wrestling than high school football.
On one play, however, Shisler was immaculate, and that was the difference.
Shisler rushed for a 57-yard touchdown — somehow keeping his footing — in the second quarter as the Cougars ended their regular season with an 8-0 blanking of Garrett.
Central Noble improved to 7-2 on the season. The Railroaders dropped to 4-5.
The game began with large puddles of water and a sea of mud from roughly one 30-yard-line to the other. Footing? It was almost impossible to find.
On the only touchdown of the game, Shisler ran to the outside, then sprinted toward the middle of the field before scoring. Will Hoover added the two-point conversion on a run and the Cougars led 8-0 with 7:05 left in the first half.
The Cougars never got into the red zone, not once all night. Garrett got there once, and that was in the fourth quarter with the game very much on the line.
Trailing 8-0, Garrett started its final drive of the night at its own 31 with 5:11 to play in the contest.
Two running plays and an incomplete pass later, the Railroaders face a fourth-and-6 from their own 35.
Sophomore quarterback Aaden Lytle tossed a lateral to sophomore Kaiden Holcomb. Holcomb took the pigskin and threw a nice pass downfield which was snared by a diving sophomore Luke Holcomb for a 32-yard gain to the Central Noble 33.
On the next play, Lytle hit Trey Richards for a 24-yard completion to the Cougar 9.
On first and goal, Lytle lost one yard. He then passed for five yards to Christian Hess. Lytle lost one yard to the 6 on the next play, setting up fourth down.
Lytle’s pass was batted down by Central Noble and the Cougars took over on downs with 1:51 to play.
Central Noble ran down the clock from there, eventually punting as time expired. Garrett’s punt returned was corralled at the CN 40, pushed back and tackled to end the contest.
Neither team could play their best football in the muddy conditions Friday. Garrett coach Chris DePew said in his 21 years of being a head coach, he had never seen anything like it.
Lytle completed 7-of-14 passes for 63 yards. Koskie ran 19 times for 40 yards. Mark William was part of 12 total tackles, with seven solos. Lukas Swager was involved in 11 tackles, with five solos. Trey Richards was part of 10 tackles, with six solos.
