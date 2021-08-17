Today, Aug. 17
5:30 p.m. — Varsity cross country at DeKalb Invitational.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer with East Noble, here.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Varsity girls golf at Prairie Heights.
5:30 p.m. — Middle school football scrimmage at Fremont.
Thursday
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer at Lakeland.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity girls soccer with Columbia City, here.
Friday
7 p.m. — Varsity football at New Haven.
Saturday
7:30 a.m. — Varsity girls golf at New Haven Invitational.
10 a.m. — Reserve football with New Haven, here.
